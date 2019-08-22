UPDATE: Name of motorcyclist in yesterday’s fatal crash released

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A newly introduced bill would regulate the use of the plant kratom in Michigan.

Kratom is a tropical tree found in southeast Asia that users consume in a capsule or powder form.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a warning on kratom earlier this year after being concerned the substance affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine. The warning goes on to say kratom appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and dependence.

Senate Bill 433 would make kratom a Schedule 2 controlled substance, which means it could be obtained only through a prescription.

“There has been an alarming increase recently in the number of deaths from this relatively unknown drug," said Sen. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, who is a physician. "We must take measures to help prevent such tragedies and the continued abuse of this drug.”A

According to a press release by Sen. Bizon who introduced the bill, kratom is legal for sale to minors. Additionally, the press release says there have been five deaths from kratom use in Kent County since 2018.

Sen. Bizon said six states have banned kratom, four other states now regulate the drug.

SB 433 has been referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety for further consideration.