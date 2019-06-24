UPDATE: No contact advisory continues for parts of the Grand River

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – UPDATE: No contact order remains for Rayner Creek and parts of Sycamore Creek, the Red Cedar River and the Grand River according to a press release by the Ingham County Health Department.



The public is advised to avoid contact with the Red Cedar River, Rayner Creek and Sycamore Creek in and north of Mason. Sycamore Creek near Potter Park Zoo and west of the zoo should also be avoided as well as the Grand River downstream from Sycamore Creek.



Wastewater was released into the Rayner Drain June 20th thru the 22nd in Mason. Officials say this action was necessary to prevent additional sewage backups and ponding in low-lying areas within Mason.



On Tuesday, June 25, the Ingham County Health Department will receive results from water samples collected today.



The department is expected to release an update regarding the no contact order tomorrow afternoon.



The health department samples 21 sites along Sycamore Creek, the Red Cedar River and the Grand River every Monday morning from May through September with results available on Tuesdays at noon.



Weekly sampling is canceled if rainfall exceeds 0.5 inch in the 48 hours prior to the sampling.

