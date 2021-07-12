UPDATE: Owosso man killed by state trooper identified

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police (MSP) continue their investigation of an deadly shooting that occurred Saturday, July 10.

The shooting took place at 6:21 p.m. in Bennington Township on Brewer Road near Morrice Road.

The man killed was identified as Randy Lee Jenkins, a 37-year-old man from Owosso.

According to release from MSP, a trooper was called to investigate a man acting unusual while walking.

MSP says that the trooper contacted Randy Jenkins and Jenkins then became combative. The trooper then utilized a taser, which was ineffective in subduing Jenkins. Jenkins reached for a weapon and subsequently fired at the trooper. The trooper attempted to separate Jenkins from the weapon but Jenkins aimed the weapon at the trooper. The trooper then returned fire, fatally wounding Randy Jenkins. The trooper was not injured.

MSP says the First District Investigative Response Team, MSP Forensic Science Laboratory, and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene yesterday, and the incident is still under investigation.

Once complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.