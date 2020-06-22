UPDATE: Police looking for landlord of man killed by train

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Investigators are asking for the communities help in finding James Timmer’s home.

The 55-year-old man from Lansing was killed last last week when he was hit by a train. That investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or if you are a landlord that recently rented to Mr. Timmer, please call Lansing Police Sergeant Don Porter at (517) 483 – 4667.

