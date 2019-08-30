UPDATE: Residents react to Washington Ave. apartment eviction notices

GREENBUSH TWP., Mich. (WLNS) - Officers responded to a fatal crash on the southbound US-127 this afternoon.

A 70-year-old man swerved to avoid backed up traffic from an earlier crash when he lost control and overturned in a deep ditch.

That accident happened at Hyde Rd in Greenbush Township.

The driver was transported to Sparrow Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but his 73-year-old wife who was a passenger died at the scene. Police have not released any names at this time.

Earlier that day a two vehicle crash north of French Rd. in Greenbush Township.

A 61-year-old man from Prudenville was driving south on US-127 when a 47-year-old man from Charlotte in a motorhome pulled out in front of him.

The 61-year-old driver was transported to Sparrow Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the motorhome were treated and released at the scene. Police have not released any names for this crash at this time as well.

The US-127 was partially shut down for about three hours after this crash.