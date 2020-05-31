UPDATE: Road closures in downtown Lansing as ‘Rally Against Police Brutality’ continues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (2:37 p.m.): Multiple road closures are happening around downtown Lansing including I-496 Westbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and US-127 in Lansing as being closed.
Michigan State Police say they will “take enforcement for any violence or destruction that occurs at the capital for today’s demonstration.”
UPDATE (11:49 a.m.): Hundreds are protesting police brutality and racial violence at Michigan’s state Capitol.
Many were chanting, “I can’t breathe,” which was heard in the video of George Floyd — a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
ORIGINAL STORY (11:23 a.m.): The ‘Rally Against Police Brutality’ began just around 11:00 a.m. today at the Capitol lawn in Lansing today.
“It’s shocking,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth when asked about his reaction to the incident with George Floyd in Minneapolis. “That can never be tolerated.”