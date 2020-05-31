UPDATE: Road closures in downtown Lansing as ‘Rally Against Police Brutality’ continues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 57,397 total coronavirus cases and 5,491 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 513 cases and 28 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number right around 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 56,884 cases and 5,463 deaths.

The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 11,041 cases and 1,374 deaths, Wayne County has 9,374 cases and 1,087 deaths, and Oakland County has 8,396 cases and 988 deaths.

Locally, Ingham County has 738 cases and 26 deaths while Jackson County has 448 cases and 28 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Michigan residents can also access confidential emotional support counseling 24/7 at no cost using the state’s COVID-19 hotline.

Michigan Stay Well counselors are available any time, day or night, by dialing the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and pressing 8 when prompted. Language translation is available for non-English speakers.