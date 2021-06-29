UPDATE: Woman’s body recovered from Moores River Park

A photo from the scene of the body recovery at Moorse River Park.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 6:24 p.m. yesterday, the Lansing Police and Fire Departments were sent to Moores River Park to respond to a body found in the river.

According to the Lansing Police Department, the search was initially suspended due to a severe thunderstorm, but after the storm passed the department’s dive team recovered a woman’s body from the water.

The identity of the woman remains unknown. Police at this time do not know the cause of death, but officials do not believe foul play was involved.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.>>>