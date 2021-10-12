US-127 Concrete repairs in Ingham County begin today

A barrier is placed to prevent motorists from going near a massive breech in a earthen levee in South Texas south of the town of Palmview, as seen on April 14, 2021. The breech was made for construction crews building the border wall but construction has since been stopped. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials told South Texas officials on Thursday, April 22, 2021, they can’t fix the gaps until DHS officials authorize construction repairs. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing around $2 million to repair 11 bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties.

These projects began Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at 9 a.m.

The right lane of northbound US-127 will be closed from Trowbridge Road to Wine street.

There will be detours to guide drivers in alternative routes to their destinations.

The project’s estimated completion date is Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, performing regular maintenance on bridges is necessary to maintain safety. It also helps increase the lifeline of the bridges.