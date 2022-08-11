LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the fall semester just around the corner, the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the Breslin Center but is open to both students and the greater Lansing area.

“Ingham County Health Department is thrilled to work with Michigan State University again and provide COVID-19 vaccines to students and the surrounding community,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County health officer. “Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines helps protect our community. I encourage everyone, including our students returning to school, to stay up-to-date on their vaccines.”

Free parking is available to attendees in lot 63 of the Breslin Center, just off of Harrison Road.

Those getting their doses should enter through the Hall of History, and they should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card, as well as their insurance card with them.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be available at a limited capacity.