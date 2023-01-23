IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – One man was injured in a single-car crash in Ionia County early Monday morning.

At 6:47 a.m., first responders with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched to E Bluewater Highway (M-21), just east of Stage Road.

Upon arrival, first responders found a car rolled upside down. The driver had pulled himself out of the van through the vehicle’s rear doors.

He received a cut on his head and was given to EMS.

Officials believe the van was traveling west when it lost control on the slippery road, sliding sideways off the north side of the road. It then went airborne and crashed into a tree.

The driver is expected to survive.