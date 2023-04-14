LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police tell 6 News a vandal caused over $2.5 million of damage at a construction site.

The site is on Pleasant Grove Road, just south of Benjamin F. David Park.

6 News is on scene and there is an overturned bulldozer and worksite office trailer, plus large pieces of metal that appear to have been damaged by some of the machines on site.

The Lansing Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit is also on the property.

Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and said anyone with information should call 517-483-4600.