Vandalism closes popular park in Jackson County

MacCready Park. It’s been a popular place for decades. 408 acres to walk, run, hike, or bike. Now it’s closed. All thanks to recent vandalism, leaving many people confused and disappointed.

“I’ve been coming down here since it’s opened and I remember when the MacCready’s owned it. But we come down here and walk. This is a wonderful place. We take the dog and there’s lots of families out here. There’s kids. And I have never seen any problems,” said Mark Losey.

The reserve was originally owned by the three MacCready brothers who passed the park down to Michigan state in hopes that it could remain one of the states most enjoyed areas. According to the Land Office at MSU, the problems began when vandals messed with a research project, moving key markers that were set up. There were also issues with people not picking up after their pets. But Mark isn’t buying it.

“I’ve never seen nothing. I’m telling you. I don’t know where there are getting these problems because I sure don’t see them and I come here almost every week.”

Other walkers like Shirlay Witherell say this park is a vital part of the community.

“I think it means a lot. I think that I’ve seen. I’ve been coming here for quite a few years and I have seen the interest in it grow over this time. There have been quite a few people here every single time I’ve come so it’s a great disappointment that it is not open right now.”

Michigan state may reopen the park in a few weeks when it’s research project is complete.