LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There were 12 windows recently vandalized at Lansing Catholic High School.

This comes on the same day that 6 News learned of damage to a Virgin Mary statue at St. Thomas Aquinas School, as well as windows at the school.

Officials at Lansing Catholic said they were working with both police and with St. Thomas Aquinas on the incidents. Both are Catholic schools.

Lansing Catholic also said they had video of the perpetrators, but didn’t share any other details.













As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Lansing Glass Company was out at the high school and had already started repairing the windows.

Stay with 6 News as this is a developing story.