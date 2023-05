Smart guitars streamline the learning process and you can link them to tutorial apps that make learning fun and intuitive.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fans of Michigan band The Verve Pipe can see them live in concert as they headline Grewal Hall’s very first show.

The Verve Pipe first made headlines for their 1997 hit The Freshman.

Fans of the Grand Rapids band will be able to see them perform at Lansing’s new venue on July 15.

Also performing in July is Echoes of Pink Floyd, a tribute band.

Music fans can see the venue’s summer and fall lineup by clicking here.