Veteran shares message for people setting off fireworks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People across America will celebrate Independence day tomorrow and if you plan on setting off fireworks, make sure you do it during the appropriate times in your city. Our veterans will be thankful if you do.

“You’d fall asleep at night with the sounds of that gunfire every night for 15 months and it’s amazing how much fireworks sounds like gunfire especially in the middle of the night,” said David Dunckle

Dunckel started serving in 1974 and retired in 2014 and lived through active combat, but he’s still able to enjoy watching fireworks.

“It’s a part of the fourth of July holiday,” said Dunckel. “But I went to Silver Bells in the city of Lansing for instance and didn’t realize there was a fireworks display after they lit the Christmas tree up. So I was standing there watching the Christmas tree it was beautiful it was a cold evening and all of a sudden fireworks started exploding everywhere and I literally had to run into a parking ramp and just kind of hide from it for awhile.”

Dunckel said unexpected fireworks are the most traumatic. He said veterans are aware now in Lansing that fireworks will be going off from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. this holiday.

“So I know at 11:45 in the evening it’ll stop and that helps a lot,” said Dunckel.

And he has a message for those who choose to ignore the law.

“You got to remember it was veterans that fought for the right for you to celebrate and nobody’s saying you have to praise a veteran or do anything inordinate,” said Dunckel. “They’re just saying be conscious especially of your neighbors, your friends that are veterans, be conscious of the sacrifice that they made and some of the ramifications that come along with making that sacrifice.”