Vice President Mike Pence talks about the response to COVID-19

WATERFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re less than two weeks away from election day and on Thursday Vice President Mike Pence made another stop in Michigan to campaign.

“Michigan said yes to President Donald Trump in 2016 and I know Michigan’s gonna say yes to for more years of President Donald Trump in 2020,” said Pence.

Vice President Pence said during the Trump administration, the president made America great again, but “then the coronavirus struck from China.”

Pence said that before the first documented case of community spread anywhere in the country the president did something no other president has ever done.

“He suspended all travel from china, the second-largest economy in the world,” said Pence. “Now, Joe Biden said that was xenophobic, he said it was hysterical.”

Biden for President released a statement saying that the Vice President and President Trump’s failed response to this pandemic has devastated Michigan.

It also said in the statement that more than 140,000 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 200,000 Michiganders have lost their jobs this year, but nothing that Vice President Pence says on Thursday can change that.

Pence said they are working hard to tackle COVID-19.

“We’re gonna have tens of millions of doses of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine for the American people. that’s what leadership looks like,” Pence said.