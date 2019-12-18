UPDATE: Vice President Pence arrives in Michigan

Vice President Mike Pence is in Michigan on a bus tour across Michigan.

He will stop in Saginaw and Battle Creek and speak at Workers for Trump and later a Merry Christmas rally in Battle Creek.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to also appear in Battle Creek at the rally. The two will address the crowd.

The appearances in Battle Creek could be the first the public hears from President Trump as the U.S. House of Representatives is voting on the articles of impeachment today.

6 News anchor Lauren Thompson is traveling with Vice President Pence and will update this story online and on 6 News.