Vice President stops for pancakes at Lansing diner before speech

Mike Pence wanted to make sure he celebrated National Pancake Day – so the Vice President and his entourage made an unannounced stop at the Fleetwood Diner in Lansing.

Pence made the stop on his way from the Capital Region International Airport to the Lansing Center, where he was to give a speech to the members of the Michigan Farm Bureau.

The stop surprised other customers at the diner, who had no idea the Vice President would stop by.

Several of those guests applauded Pence. A few started chanting “Trump-Pence” and “four more years.”

He spent about 20 minutes at the south Lansing eatery, talking to numerous customers. He even sat in a booth to talk to a father and son and take a picture with them.

Another customer told Pence “God bless you” to which he replied “Thanks for your kindness,” and patted her on the shoulder.

But when Pence approached a different customer, she told him she was a Democrat and not a Trump fan.

The Vice President apparently didn’t get a freebie, either. 6 News talked to a waitress who told us Pence ordered pancakes and that she was ringing up his bill.

Pence will make a campaign stop in Troy after his Lansing speech.

It’s his third visit to the presidential battleground state in three months. Pence visited twice in December.

6 News anchor Lauren Thompson got an exclusive interview with the Vice President. We’ll air parts of that interview tonight on 6 News at 5 & 6,