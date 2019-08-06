Victim identified after fatal shooting in city; Lansing mayor calls for action

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is calling for city residents to take action after a a teenaged man was shot to death in a city park Monday night.

Lansing Police say Taijion Gant, 17, of Lansing died after being shot during a fight in Ferris Park.

Two other people, a 16-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Lansing, were also shot and are hospitalized in stable condition today.

Police say a person is being held in connection with the shootings.

The investigation was complicated by a flurry of false claims on social media that there were mass shootings all around Lansing.

Those social media posts were incorrect.

In a statement today, Mayor Schor said, in part, ” we need to do more than pray. It’s time for action.”

The mayor continued, saying “local officials are preempted by the state from doing anything on guns. Cities either need to be given the authority to do something, or we need the state or federal government to actually act against gun violence and the proliferation of illegal guns.”

He also said, while thoughts and prayers go out for the people of Lansing, Dayton and El Paso, “it’s time to do something now. Burying our heads in the sand solves nothing. We need to act now.”