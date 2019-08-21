Victims identified in Livingston Co. plane crash

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash Tuesday at Spencer J. Hardy Airport.

James Tafralian, 68, of Webberville and Philip Henry Colmer, 64, of Chelsea died in the small plane crash just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.







UPDATE: Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy is confirming that two people have died in a morning plane crash at Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Howell Township. The plane was reportedly upside down when emergency crews reached the site just after 11:30 a.m.

According to an update from the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Aero Commander 200D crashed on the runway while taking off.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be the lead investigators.

A pilot who lives nearby saw the plane take off.

“I heard a plane take off– I live right around the corner here so it’s a common occurrence and then it just went quiet which was kind of unusual but I didn’t think too much of it. Then I came over to get some gas at the 7-Eleven and a woman over there told me she saw the plane wobble and then crash nose-first into the ground,” Steve Ripper of Howell said.





