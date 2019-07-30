Video: Boaters save girl washed off Grand Haven pier

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Boaters rushed to help Saturday after powerful waves swept a teenager off the pier at Grand Haven and into an angry Lake Michigan.

“Oh my God, she’s in the water! Call the Coast Guard!” one of those boaters, Brad Richter, can be heard saying in video of the incident.

The waves pushed the teen farther away from the pier, but closer to the Richters’ boat.

“Everything worked out. I got it right up there where it needed to be. She stayed right there and they grabbed her and she was in the boat,” Richter told 24 Hour News 8 Monday. “Everybody just sat there and was like, ‘Whoa.'”

The girl wasn’t hurt.

“To me, it’s a God thing. We were meant to be there,” Richter’s wife Krista Richter said. “She was lucky that we were there and it worked out.”

Beach hazard warnings were in effect along the lakeshore Saturday. You can always check those warnings online before you head out to the water.

“There’s warnings and red flags and yellow flags, you don’t mess around, ’cause it happens and she’s alive to tell it,” Krista Richter said.

“Lake Michigan is no joke,” Brad Richter added.

They didn’t get the teen’s name, but hope to reconnect with her.