EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The four young peregrine falcon chicks living in a nest box atop Spartan Stadium at MSU were banded Wednesday morning.

Banding is the process where a bird receives a small colored band around its leg, so it may be easily tracked and identified.

Members of the Michigan DNR and the MSU Fisheries & Wildlife Club banded the four falcon chicks, Mohammed, Swooper, Egbert and Pickles, while the parent falcons, Freya and Apollo, watched on.

The bands received by the family of falcons will allow wildlife biologists to track them throughout their lives.

You can watch a video of the process above.