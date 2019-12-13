LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was graduation night at Lansing Community College for the recruits of the 69th Regional Fire Academy.
The 10 student class was made up of two woman and eight men who could go on to be the next generation of first responders.
The LCC Dean of Technical Careers says their is no higher calling than the service of other people.
VIDEO: Firefighter graduation in Lansing
