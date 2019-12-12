VIDEO: Heartbeat ultrasound of rhino at Potter Park Zoo

Ask any police officer and they'll tell you that traffic stops are one of the most dangerous parts of their job. The many stories about drivers, particularly black drivers, getting hurt or even killed during traffic stops shows it might not be very safe for them, either. That's why Lansing Police teamed up to make sure Michigan's youngest drivers are prepared.

The movie "Queen and Slim" shows what happened at a fictional traffic stop gone wrong. After talking about Walter Scott, Philando Castile and other black men who were shot and killed during otherwise routine traffic stops, young black drivers know that scenario is all too real.