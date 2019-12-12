LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Potter Park Zoo staff has been conducting weekly ultrasounds on Doppsee to monitor the fetus’s development.
During a recent ultrasound, zoo staff saw the heartbeat of the fetus for the first time.
The team is preparing for Doppsee, the critically endangered black rhino, to give birth after her 15 to 16-month gestation period.
The 12-year-old black rhino is due to give birth any day but could go into labor as late as the beginning of next year, according to a press release from the Potter Park Zoo.
There are fewer than 125 individual black rhinos in captivity being managed by the Species Survival Plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Recent reports show that an average of less than two black rhino calves are born in captivity every year, making each calf born vital to this endangered population.
All five rhino species are in serious danger in the wild as a result of poaching, which is responsible for more than 1,000 rhino deaths each year.
VIDEO: Heartbeat ultrasound of rhino at Potter Park Zoo
