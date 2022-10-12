LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Diocese of Lansing has released video of three vandals spray-painting the front doors, signage and sidewalk at the Church of Resurrection on Oct. 8.

Father Steve Mattson said he hopes that the vandals responsible are brought to justice.

“Our hope and our prayer is that those who did this to our parish church are not just brought to justice but are also brought to conversion, brought to an encounter with the love of Jesus, brought to a realization that anger corrodes the soul while life in Christ brings only freedom, peace and healing. That’s our hope. That’s our prayer.” Father Steve Mattson

The video was taken between 11:52 p.m. and 11:56 p.m. on Saturday. It shows three people painting the messages “RESTORE ROE” and “IS OVERTURNING ROE WORTH YOUR LIFE OR YOUR DEMOCRACY?” on the property.

According to the Diocese, police were alerted and they are searching for the individuals responsible.

The graffiti has been power-washed away and the church has changed its electronic sign to say “To whomever vandalized our church: We forgive you and we are praying for you.”