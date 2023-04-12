LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing-based pizza restaurant Slice was broken into early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by its owners.
According to the post, a person threw a rock through the front door of Slice on South Pennsylvania Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The person then entered the store and took the cash register before exiting and leaving the area by walking through the back of the restaurant.
Slice’s owners said the restaurant will be open for business per usual, but will not be able to accept cash payments at this time.
The post, in full, reads:
At 3:28am on April 12th, 2023, an individual threw a rock through the front door of our Slice Pennsylvania location, entered the premises, and stole our cash register. We are relieved to report that no one was hurt, and all our staff is safe (which is the most important thing). We have extensive video footage of the perpetrator, and our neighbors have also provided us with their footage. We want to assure our customers that we WILL BE OPEN FOR BUSINESS, but we cannot accept cash sales at this time. We can only process credit card payments.
As a safety precaution, all food items have been discarded to ensure that no glass has contaminated them. Our building has been cleaned, and the Lansing police are already investigating the situation. We kindly request that if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact us.
We have also decided to implement new safety measures to avoid any similar incidents in the future. From now on, we will not keep any cash on the premises. Instead, the cash register drawers will be left open and emptied regularly.
Despite this unfortunate incident, we look forward to serving you the best pizza in town. The weather forecast predicts a beautiful day, and our front patio will be open for you to enjoy. And, as always, we serve delicious pizza by the slice!”Matt and Travis of Slice by Saddleback