LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing-based pizza restaurant Slice was broken into early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by its owners.

According to the post, a person threw a rock through the front door of Slice on South Pennsylvania Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The person then entered the store and took the cash register before exiting and leaving the area by walking through the back of the restaurant.

Slice’s owners said the restaurant will be open for business per usual, but will not be able to accept cash payments at this time.

