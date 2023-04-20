WARNING: The video above contains vulgar language and may be difficult to watch.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department released video Thursday of an officer pulling three people from a burning car that had crashed into a tree.

Najari Shepherd, 19, was killed in the crash Thursday morning on the 600 block of W. Willow St.

The crash happened around 3:41 a.m. Thursday. In the newly released video, you can see an LPD officer roll up to the scene and immediately start working on getting people out of the car.

The front portion of the car was engulfed in flames.

The officer walked around a couple of times to try and find the best way in. He eventually smashed the glass window and started dragging people out and into the grass.

After the officer got the three people out of the back of the car, the fire department arrived and began working on putting out the flames and trying to save the driver.

Shepherd was unconscious and was pronounced dead on scene.

You can watch the entire video at the top of the page. Beware that the video is tough to watch.