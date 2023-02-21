LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office took a woman having a mental health crisis into custody on Tuesday.

At round 8:15 a.m., deputies were alerted of a car heading north on US-23 near I-96 that drove away from Ann Arbor law enforcement and was coming toward Livingston County.

According to a Facebook post, the woman is 28 years old and from the Farmington Hills area. She had fled from paramedics and almost hit them with her car.

A deputy on patrol located the woman and attempted to stop her and check on her, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The woman continued to head north into Brighton Township, where she crossed the median, hit the cable guard wires and then ran away from her vehicle and into oncoming traffic.

The woman was eventually taken into custody by the deputy and officers with the Green Oak Charter Township Police Department.

The woman was taken to the hospital for mental health treatment.