EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On a rainy Wednesday in East Lansing, both the Michigan State baseball and softball teams were on the home diamond.

The baseball team was wrapping up its scheduled nine-game homestand against Youngstown State and was looking to bounce back after suffering a 12-3 loss to Bowling Green on Tuesday.

MSU scored three runs in the first inning and then scored another four runs in the second inning to propel them to a 12-5 win. The Spartans will now hit the road to take on Evansville for a three-game weekend series.

The softball team was playing game three of its seven-game homestand. After sweeping a doubleheader with Detroit Mercy, the Spartans were taking on Toledo and nearly played another doubleheader.

Both teams were sitting at three runs after the 7th inning, so extra innings were required.

In the top of the 8th, Toledo’s Aubrey Reed sent one over the wall to give the Rockets a 4-3 lead. Needing an answer, MSU responded with a home run of its own. Caitie Ladd sent the first pitch she saw out of the park for her first home run of the season, tying the game at 4.

The two teams went scoreless the next three innings. Then in the bottom of the 11th Alexis Barroso sent everyone home. The sophomore sent the ball up the middle to score Courtney Callahan from second base, giving MSU a 5-4 walk-off win over Toledo.

Michigan State will now stay at home for a three-game weekend series with Ohio State.