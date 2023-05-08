LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A recognizable food pantry supported by local non-profit organization Punks with Lunch was stolen from early Monday morning.

The Tardis food pantry is hard to miss. Sitting at the 2000 block of East Michigan Avenue, it offers food to those in need.

But one man decided that taking food was not enough.

Security camera footage shows a man coming to the pantry at 3:45 a.m. and stealing a cooler full of food as well as the light in the Tardis.

After that, the man seemingly took off. But he wasn’t done just yet.

At 4:30 a.m., the man returned with a trash can and took the shelving inside of the Tardis food pantry, leaving it bare.

Punks with Lunch chose not to file a police report regarding the theft, as they believe that the person who stole from the pantry is homeless. The non-profit added that the theft just shows the need for community resources in Lansing.

The organization expressed that they do not want Monday morning’s events to happen again, as they said that the person who stole went too far.

A statement posted next to the Tardis pantry said that they hope to have the shelving replaced soon.

All of this comes nearly a week after someone ransacked a Charlotte food pantry.