LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo is back again at the Lansing Center for its 23rd year.

The three-day expo is the largest single consumer event for women in mid-Michigan and features hundreds of women-focused businesses, products and services.

It begins at 10 a.m. on Friday and goes until 6 p.m. The expo continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and its last day is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can enjoy highlights at the convention such as fashion boutiques where you can try on new looks, painting workshops, hair styling and, of course, delicious food samples.

You can also check out the 6 News booth, where you can enter a contest to win tickets for the Tina Turner-inspired musical, “Tina,” at the Wharton Center.

Just take a selfie with one of our reporters and send it through the provided QR code that you can scan on your phone.

Admission for the Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo is $11 for adults, and free for children age 2 and under.

You can learn more about the Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo by visiting kohlerexpo.com.