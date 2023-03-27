LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan team of the Street Dog Coalition, along with students from MSU, provided free medical care and other services to the pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“They’re my kids, the exact definition, they my kids, like, no I could never let them go,” said attendee EJ Evans.

Evans says any time he has a question about his dog’s health they know the answers.

“If my dog is sick I go straight to them and they are like ‘we know the best person you can go to,'” Evans said. “They give me numbers, they give me a whole list of people so I don’t have to go through that,” said Evans.

The organization also offers food and treats for the pets but the event doesn’t just stop at animal care. After receiving treatment, people and pets could enjoy a free hot meal thanks in part to the Homeless Angels.

“We are having lunch, we had lunch from 11:30-1 p.m. and then we had five tables of stuff, personal needs and baked goods,” said volunteer Darrel Ezmerlian.

Another important organization at the event was PATH Outreach from the housing services of mid-Michigan. Every day, PATH goes out to find those who are on the streets needing help. They are a big reason why many people get connected to the street dog coalition in the first place.

PATH says that for many homeless people, their pets are more than just family, its the reason they wake up every day.

“When you’re struggling every day to meet your basic needs: food, water, shelter, that pet becomes a special part of the reason why you fight to survive,” said PATH Outreach worker Jack Leyrer.

The event ended at 2 p.m., but organizers of the street dog coalition say they’re looking to host something in the fall.