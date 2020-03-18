Volvo recalls vehicles to fix automatic braking malfunction

A Volvo car is parked behind the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters, prior to a media conference on the 2019 Full Year Financial Results, in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

DETROIT (AP) – Volvo is recalling more than 736,000 vehicles worldwide because the automatic emergency braking system may not detect obstacles and stop the vehicles as designed. The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models.

The company says in U.S. government documents that a software-hardware incompatibility glitch causes the problem. Volvo says that if the system doesn’t work as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash. The company says there haven’t been any crashes or injuries. Volvo will notify owners and dealers will update the software at no cost to customers. In the U.S. the recall is expected to start May 1.