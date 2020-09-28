The board of education for East Lansing public schools will meet tonight and will take action on the latest recommendation by superintendent Dori Leyko to extend its online instructional delivery through October 30.
Superintendent Leyko says, by monitoring health data from the county and the East Lansing community, as well as communicating daily with Michigan State and Ingham County health officials the safest course of action is to continue online learning through at least next month. 6 news has learned — a new survey of stakeholders will take place in mid-October to discuss future decisions.
Vote tonight to extend online instruction for ELPS through Oct. 30
