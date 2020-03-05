Voters to decide on local issues in upcoming primary

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — In Ingham Co. voters are being asked to decide on several millage requests. This includes Potter Park Zoo and special education efforts in Ingham County.

Ingham Intermediate School District is hoping to get a small tax increase approved to help generate $2.3 million every school year. This would support special education students, pay for equipment and upgrade facilities for students attending public school.

Potter Park is also looking for a renewal and slight increase. The money is for operations and maintenance. Officials said more money would allow for improvements to the zoo’s aging infrastructure. this would provide more than $3.8 million in the first calendar year.

“The zoo’s 100 years old this year,” said Potter Park Zoo Executive Director Amy Morris-Hall. “The buildings are 50 to 80 years old. We need a lot of repairs that are outside of the scope of our regular budget. If you look at the paths they’re terrible.”

On Mar. 10 the polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.