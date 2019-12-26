W. MI husband donates kidney to wife on Christmas Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood husband gave his wife his kidney just in time for Christmas.

News 8 first brought you Vanessa and Logan Bosselaar’s story in November when Logan was preparing to donate his kidney to his wife after he tested positive as a transplant match.

The newlyweds underwent the operations on Christmas Eve at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

The transplant made for a very different Christmas this year.

The couple talked about their experience with News 8 via video chat from their hospital room Wednesday afternoon.

Vanessa and Logan Bosselaar on Facetime with News 8’s Jacqueline Francis Christmas Day. (Dec. 25, 2019)

“We’re just recovering,” Vanessa said as Logan chimed in adding that everything went as smooth as possible.

For 24-year-old Vanessa, the kidney transplant is a potentially lifesaving gift after being diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney disease.

Logan was the first to go under. After doctors successfully removed his kidney, Vanessa’s operation began.

“I got to see Vanessa when she rolled in,” Logan said. “She was pretty out of it, but it was just a relief to see her and know that she was OK.”

Those close to the couple, including their medical team, are still stunned that a husband and wife could be a perfect transplant match.

Vanessa said their doctors had only seen one or two similar cases in the past.

“They’re shocked to hear it,” the couple said in an interview with News 8 in November.

Even more shocking was that the Bosselaars were healthy enough to undergo the operations after getting in a car crash two weeks earlier.

The couple said they were on their way home from a preoperation appointment in mid-December when they got in a rollover car crash.

Fortunately, they walked away with only minor injuries.

“The fact that we were OK from our car accident and then to go in and have a successful surgery, that’s amazing,” Logan said.

This journey for the medical match made in heaven has led to a Christmas full of hope and healing.

The couple told News 8 their relationship has never been stronger as they look forward to returning home to their dogs in Kentwood shortly after the new year.