West Michigan invention could eliminate bottle return trips

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — After so many trips to the store with bags full of noisy cans and bottles, there is an invention that could change all of that. You will soon be able to make those recycling deposits right from your home with Nessie, a one-of-a-kind machine.

“I don’t want to return my cans back to the store, and I thought there had to be a better way to do it,” said Nathan Arnold, an emergency physician and inventor of Nessie.

The idea for a machine that allows you to do it all from home — Nessie — finally came around.

“What Nessie does is streamlines it and utilizes infrastructure that we already have in place, meaning curbside recycling,” said Arnold.

Nessie only works with plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Drop one in, it scans the SKU code to prevent fraud then bottle or can smashed — easy money.

“You can only put 250 cans in a day through a Nessie and we have other sort of parameters that don’t allow you to put 150 in in 10 minutes,” he said.

It will be available for businesses this summer and could be in your home as soon as the fall.

“No one wants to buy a machine that’s hundreds of dollars,” said Arnold. “But as a lease, essentially we’ll lease it to a home or business for $5 a month. Then each can that goes through the consumer or business receives seven cents from that.”

The money would become store credit, placed on a card for a participating retailer.

In 2019, which is the last year data was collected for returnables in Michigan, there was a 12% loss in them just being thrown away. Nessie could be all the course correction needed.

“I’m trying to tap into the circular economy of Michigan in keeping the raw materials in the state and processing them in local recycling facilities,” he said. “It makes them more viable, and it promotes growth in the state of Michigan, too.”

When the time comes, you can order one yourself via info@nessiesolution.com.