Walk, Roll and Stroll will commence today with a three-mile route through Ella Sharp Park. (Photo/City of Jackson)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Walk, Roll and Stroll program returned to the Jackson area Tuesday.

The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department joined forces with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP Michigan) to create the program.

Registration starts at 6 p.m. at 2800 Fourth Street.

At 6:30 p.m., people will begin the non-competitive three-mile route through Ella Sharp Park.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, there are five others occurring on May 23, June 6, June 20, July 11 and July 25. Events will alternate locations between Ella Sharp Park and Cascades Falls Park.

Each event will end with door prizes for children and adults, with a grand prize being awarded on July 25.

For more information, call the Jacksons Parks and Recreation Dept. at 517-788-4040 or 517-240-1223, or click here.