Walmart, Sam’s Club employees being required to wear face masks to work

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart and Sam’s Club have announced that all employees are being required to wear face masks to work starting Monday, April 18, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The retail giants announced the decision Friday, April 17, in a letter sent to employees from Walmart President/CEO John Furner and Sam’s Club President/CEO Kath McLay.

“We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted,” Furner and McLay wrote in the letter posted to the Walmart website.

“The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus. With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone’s best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease.”

The mandate extends to all stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as corporate offices, officials said.

Shoppers also are being encouraged to wear face masks as part of the retailers’ response to COVID-19.

Employees are allowed to use their own face masks, as long as they are up to standards, according to the release. Stores will provide employees with masks if needed during health screening before coming in to work.

This article was adapted by MLive.