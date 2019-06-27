UPDATE: Was that a gator on the side of the road?

UPDATE: The case of the missing alligator has been solved. The big gator was a pet and escaped his home this morning. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office the gator was 21 years old, was a pet and was named Wally.

It is legal to own alligators as pets in Michigan because gators are not indigenous to the state. If an animal is native to Michigan, like a raccoon, then a permit is required to own it.

ORIGINAL STORY: Anybody missing an alligator?

A 6 News watcher contacted the newsroom this morning and sent a photo of what he says is a dead alligator he saw this morning near the intersection of Creyts Road and Mt. Hope.

He said the gator was about 5 feet long and was in the grass in front of a local business.

If you have any information about a missing alligator contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-372-8217.