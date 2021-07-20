UPDATE: Dog found in garbage is recovering

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This story shows the worst in people… but also the best.

“I don’t know how she survived that journey but without a doubt had she not been discovered at that point. she would have had a terrible fate” says Julia Willson, CEO of the Capital City Humane Society.

Officials say a Granger Waste Services Employee came to the rescue.

Willson elaborated on how the employee was able to recuse the dog.

“He was able to save her from coming out of a garbage truck and who knows what her journey was up to that point.”

The worker spotted the dog Monday morning while his garbage truck was being unloaded.

There are still questions about how long she’d been in there and who left her there.

“We have no idea how she got in the dumpster. We assume the worst maybe it’s not but at this point we’re going to investigate all possibilities until we have uncovered every stone” continues Willson.

The hero everyone’s asking about? Charles Hauser, the community relations manager at Granger says he wants to stay out of the spotlight.

He’s just glad this story is ending with a happy ending.

“He says hey that’s just not me. I was doing my job, and again I was happy that we were able to save the dog and send them to the correct place where they’re able to be.”