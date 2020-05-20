EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Spartans celebrated the Michigan State University commencement virtually over the weekend.
Saturday’s ceremony featured remarks from President Samuel Stanley and the interim provost as well as musical performances from students in the College of Music.
This virtual event does not replace an in-person ceremony and members of the class of 2020 will be invited to participate in a future in-person commencement on a date still to be determined.
WATCH: Celebrating the Spartan class of 2020
