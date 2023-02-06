INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a dog being reunited with its owner after being taken away in a stolen car.

The suspect was busted while invading a home in Delhi Township on Saturday around 9:20 p.m.

The owner of the house wasn’t home at the time but noticed the intruder on his home surveillance camera.

Deputies responded and arrested a 35-year-old man from Lansing, now identified as James Lee Ruthruff.

Ruthruff was still in possession of a car that was stolen on Friday with a dog inside.

The dog was unharmed and reunited with its owner, which was shown in a video shared by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Ruthruff was arraigned on multiple charges, including second-degree home invasion, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of burglary tools.