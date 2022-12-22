MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Viewer video sent to 6 News shows firefighters saving a person from a second floor balcony in Okemos.

Not much is known about the firefighters involved or the person who was saved, however the video shows the chaos of the scene on Wednesday as a massive fire broke out at Knob Hill Apartments.

According to Meridian Township Fire Chief Michael Hamel, it started on the first floor of the 2300 building, which is where the person in the video was saved from.

The fire ended up completely destroying the building that it started in, with crews staying until the early hours of the morning to demolish it and to try and find hot spots.

The fire eventually spread to the 2314 building, with Hamel saying Wednesday that roughly half of the building was saved.

However, around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, the fire rekindled and huge amounts of smoke and flames were once again seen coming from the 2314 building.

At 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Meridian Township Police informed the public that a person was found dead inside one of the buildings during the recovery efforts.

Officials have not said when the person was found.