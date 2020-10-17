WATCH LIVE: President Trump visits Muskegon County

Tune in to WOTV 4 around 5 p.m. for live coverage of the rally. Coverage will begin on WOOD TV8 after the Notre Dame game ends. You can also watch live coverage on woodtv.com’s livestream.

News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin spoke with the president Saturday morning ahead of his stop in Muskegon County. You can see that exclusive interview at the beginning of our coverage.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit West Michigan Saturday.

He’ll be speaking at FlyBy Air at the Muskegon County Airport in support of law enforcement.

The gates opened at the airport at 2 p.m., with the president scheduled to start speaking at 5 p.m.

Thousands lined up at the event hours before it was set to start.

Hours before President Trump's arrival, thousands of people are already lined up at the gates. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/DTGvX1jBD2 — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) October 17, 2020

After speaking in Michigan, the president will be traveling to Wisconsin to deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again” rally.

The crowd ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Norton Shores, Mich. on Oct. 17, 2020.

All attendees had their temperatures taken ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Norton Shores, Mich. on Oct. 17, 2020.

The crowd ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Norton Shores, Mich. on Oct. 17, 2020.

The crowd ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Norton Shores, Mich. on Oct. 17, 2020.

Those attending the events will be instructed to wear masks, have their temperature taken and will have access to hand sanitizer.