An accident is being investigated in Lansing, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.

The incident occurred just after 10:00 p.m. near E. Saginaw Street and Johnson Street. The intersection is currently closed at this time. The area is close to Lansing Catholic High School.

A WLNS Photographer is on the scene and reports a number of first responder agencies are working the case including Lansing Police, the fire department, and an ambulance.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.