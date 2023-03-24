MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, that’s one way to get to school.

Some students at Thornapple Kellogg High School decided to ditch their cars for the day for a slightly bigger piece of machinery.

The students were driving tractors around the school’s parking lot Thursday for the annual ‘Farmer Day.’

The event coincides with National Agriculture Week, which is now in its 50th year.

“We love seeing these tractors – of all shapes, sizes and colors! Such a good reminder of our background and the importance of agriculture,” the school said.