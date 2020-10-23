WATCH: Need a moment to relax? Check out the waves along the Lake Superior shoreline

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Need a moment to relax and unwind after a long week?

We’ve got you covered.

North to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are sending the waves of Lake Superior crashing along the shores of Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Michigan.

The 323-acre peninsula offers wooded trails, lakeside cliffs, picnic facilities, a concert bandshell, and stunning cliff edges.

