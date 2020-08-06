Secretary of State Benson: 2.5M votes cast in primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says more than 2.5 million votes were cast in the Tuesday primary, the largest turnout Michigan has ever seen for an August primary.

The previous record was 2.2 million in 2018.

Nearly two thirds of the votes were cast absentee. With more than 1.6 million absentee ballots returned, Michigan set a new record for any election.

Because counting absentee ballots is a somewhat laborious process, the large number slowed the release of results, though most were out by Wednesday morning. The counties that lagged the most — Ingham, Genesee, Oakland and Wayne — have large populations and the last one wrapped up counting Wednesday night, Benson said.

Benson and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats, as well as local clerks, have called on the Republican-led Legislature to pass reforms that would allow clerks to prepare — but not count — the ballots early. Right now, they cannot start until 7 a.m. on election day.

Benson said poll workers will be needed in November. You can sign up to work the election at Michigan.gov/DemocracyMVP. Benson said her office will be working with companies, labor unions, sports teams and colleges to recruit poll workers. On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons loaned staff to help count votes, and DTE Energy and the Service Employees International Union aided in recruiting.