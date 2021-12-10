With cases and deaths up and hospitals overtaxed, state health officials ask you to get vaccinated

In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New variant, same message: With the COVID-19 surge in Michigan continuing, hospitals straining to treat everyone and the omicron variant now identified here, state health officials on Friday renewed their call for everyone to get vaccinated.

“Michigan continues to trend in a deeply concerning direction headed in to the Christmas holiday and the new year,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said during a virtual press conference.

The state’s chief medical officer Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian called the situation “critical.” The case rate is higher right now than it was at this time last year at nearly 650 per million people per day. The death rate, the last metric to change in a surge, is climbing; in the last week, 87 people died of COVID-19 each day.

The state is also seeing the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates since the pandemic began — about 21.5% of all the hospital beds are serving COVID-19 patients; that figure has not topped 20% since the start of the pandemic.

Many hospitals are at or over capacity, and that’s affecting their ability to treat all patients, not just those with COVID-19. As evidence of that, non-COVID-19-related deaths are higher than usual. Hospital workers are exhausted, doctors said, and some are leaving the sector due to burnout. And on top of everything, hospitals, like every other industry, are struggling to deal with supply chain disruptions.

On Thursday, the state’s first omicron case was confirmed in Kent County. The patient, whose gender and age weren’t released, was vaccinated but not boosted and had a mild case, Dr. Bagdasarian said. Omicron is believed to be more transmissible than the original strain of the virus, but so far isn’t believed to cause more severe cases.

Health officials say vaccines will help protect you against omicron, especially if you get a booster. People who aren’t vaccinated are more than four times more likely to contract the virus and more than nine times more likely to die of it. Right now, three out of four COVID-19 hospital inpatients has not been vaccinated.

“We do see breakthrough cases, but that is expected as the number of people who are vaccinated grows,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

She said only about 2% of all vaccinated people have tested positive for the virus.

“What we’re seeing is that this is primarily a surge of the unvaccinated,” she said.

She said about 76% of COVID-19 inpatients, 87% in intensive care and 88% of patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.

She urged everyone to get their shots, including a booster, and also to continue following mitigation protocols like wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands frequently. She also called on people to get tested for the virus if they are sick, have been exposed or before holiday gatherings.

Director Hertel indicated there was no plan to reinstate statewide mitigation restrictions right now, saying the focus was on encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted.

If you have questions or concerns about the vaccines, go see your family doctor to learn more.